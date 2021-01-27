Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Courteney Cox, Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston's return

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Jennifer Aniston  made her return to television series The Morning Show with photos showing off her new look.

The actress posed with her hair stylist Chris McMillian for her Instagram post showing off her brighter locks which fall past her shoulders.

The Insta post of the "Friends" star left millions of her fans excited. Among thousands of people who reacted to her post were Hollywood superstar Charlize Therone and her "Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.

"About Time," wrote Charlize while Courteney said, "Gorgeous girl".



