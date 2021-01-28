Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'jealous' of sister Pippa as rivalry between the two intensifies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Kate Middleton has always felt a sense of rivalry with sister Pippa Middleton 

Kate Middleton is envious of her sister Pippa Middleton's soaring popularity.

The Duchess of Cambridge fears that her own sister has ambitions to 'eclipse' her, as revealed by journalist Kathryn Knight.

Shedding light on the bond between the two, Knight described Pippa as “a young woman who is rapidly establishing a reputation as one of London’s most ambitious young socialites”, back when she was just 26.

“Kate may have bagged Prince Charming, but it is Pippa, they say, who has always been the most ambitious of the two," she added.

A family friend told the MailOnline: “Kate was jealous of Pippa — in fact, I think Kate feared being eclipsed by her a bit.

“The two sisters are close, but there was always a sense of rivalry between them. Probably still is," the friend continued.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have not filed for divorce yet

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have not filed for divorce yet
Priyanka Chopra touches on why she decided to play supporting role in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra touches on why she decided to play supporting role in 'The White Tiger'
Eminem's YouTube channel crosses 46 million subscribers after 'Higher' video release

Eminem's YouTube channel crosses 46 million subscribers after 'Higher' video release

Zoe Saldana applauds teachers 'moving to the front of the vaccine line'

Zoe Saldana applauds teachers 'moving to the front of the vaccine line'
Kate Moss returns to runway with daughter Lila for Fendi

Kate Moss returns to runway with daughter Lila for Fendi
Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden Globes
Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious BTS from 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious BTS from 'The Morning Show'
Kurulus: Osman: Ertugrul's right-hand man takes part in new battle

Kurulus: Osman: Ertugrul's right-hand man takes part in new battle

'Game of Thrones' to be expanded to animation

'Game of Thrones' to be expanded to animation
Michael B. Jordan opens up about a ‘Black Panther 2’ reprise

Michael B. Jordan opens up about a ‘Black Panther 2’ reprise
Jared Leto reveals his Oscar award has been 'missing for three years'

Jared Leto reveals his Oscar award has been 'missing for three years'
Lily Allen spills the beans behind her progress with ‘clean’ 2021

Lily Allen spills the beans behind her progress with ‘clean’ 2021

Latest

view all