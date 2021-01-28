Kate Middleton 'jealous' of sister Pippa as rivalry between the two intensifies

Kate Middleton has always felt a sense of rivalry with sister Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton is envious of her sister Pippa Middleton's soaring popularity.



The Duchess of Cambridge fears that her own sister has ambitions to 'eclipse' her, as revealed by journalist Kathryn Knight.

Shedding light on the bond between the two, Knight described Pippa as “a young woman who is rapidly establishing a reputation as one of London’s most ambitious young socialites”, back when she was just 26.

“Kate may have bagged Prince Charming, but it is Pippa, they say, who has always been the most ambitious of the two," she added.

A family friend told the MailOnline: “Kate was jealous of Pippa — in fact, I think Kate feared being eclipsed by her a bit.

“The two sisters are close, but there was always a sense of rivalry between them. Probably still is," the friend continued.