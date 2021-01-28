Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they 'can't be half in' the royal family post Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they cannot be 'half in' the royal family, as they please

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn ire after commenting on politics despite being eminent members of the royal family, and retaining their titles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have once again been warned to steer clear of the political path and told that they cannot be 'half in' the royal family, as they please.



Royal family expert Graham Smith stated, "Being a royal comes with a very clear condition that you stay out of politics. That includes politics overseas because that impacts on British relations with other countries."

"The bottom line is that if you want to be a royal you stay out of politics. If you want to get into politics you stop being a royal, it is that simple," Smith added.

"So they need to make a choice, I would certainly encourage them to choose politics over being a royal. Being a royal is pointless, politics they might actually do something useful," he concluded.