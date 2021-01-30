Geo TV drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience

Geo TV's much-anticipated drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3's Original Soundtrack, which was aired on Friday ( January 29), has received huge applause from the audience.

The new thriller's mind blowing OST, sung by the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher, seems to create new record as it is being highly appreciated by electronic and digital media audience.

Pakistan's much-loved stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz have come together for the third installment of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat series on Geo Entertainment that featured Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan in the last season.



Pakistan television and worldwide audience are lavishly praising the Geo Entertainment' new project due to its production values and star-studded cast.

This master piece created by 7th Sky Entertainment under the dynamic duo Ace Producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi is being expected to be the most successful serial in the history of Pakistan television.

The script has been written by legendary writer Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by ace director Syed Wajahat Hussain.



The cast includes: Iqra Aziz , Feroze Khan, Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.

Heartthrob Feroze to play a confident young boy from a lower-middle-class background, who falls in love with beautiful Iqra Aziz. This love story is to fall into the realm of romance and spirituality.



Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz stellar performance will surely capture your heart as the two incredible actors are confident to show their best acting skills in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, which would soon be aired on Geo Entertainment.