Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Gal Gadot on Saturday said she and her family loved reading Natalie Portman's "Fables".

Taking to Instagram, the "Wonder Woman" actress wrote, "Thank you @natalieportman we absolutely LOVE your beautiful creation."

Academy Award-winning Natalie retells three classic fables in "Natalie Portman's Fables"

"From realizing that there is no 'right' way to live to respecting our planet and learning what really makes someone a winner, the messages at the heart of Natalie Portman’s Fables are modern takes on timeless life lessons," read the introduction of the book.

