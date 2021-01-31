Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

Gal Gadot on Saturday said she and her family loved reading Natalie Portman's "Fables".

Taking to Instagram, the "Wonder Woman" actress wrote, "Thank you @natalieportman we absolutely LOVE your beautiful creation."



Academy Award-winning Natalie retells three classic fables in "Natalie Portman's Fables"

"From realizing that there is no 'right' way to live to respecting our planet and learning what really makes someone a winner, the messages at the heart of Natalie Portman’s Fables are modern takes on timeless life lessons," read the introduction of the book.