Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga

Video-on-demand service Apple TV + has commissioned a miniseries based on the saga of WeWork, the shared office giant that almost went bankrupt after becoming a darling of Wall Street, with Jared Leto playing the role of its colorful former boss Adam Neumann.

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will follow "the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible," Apple TV+ said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, WeWork was built on the model of shared office space, combining both flexibility and user-friendliness. A start-up with a dynamic and innovative image, WeWork quickly won over investors, reaching a theoretical valuation of $47 billion in January 2019.

The group was preparing its entry on the New York Stock Exchange with great fanfare, but within weeks it suffered a catastrophic downturn and had to cancel. On the front lines was Neumann, managing director and co-founder of the company, a marketing and sales genius but also a man also prone to excess and wild unpredictability.

To save WeWork from bankruptcy, its main shareholder, Japan's Softbank, had to inject several billion dollars and shunted Adam Neumann aside.

Oscar winner Jared Leto, long accustomed to colorful roles, will play Neumann alongside Anne Hathaway, also an Oscar winner, who plays Neumann's wife and WeWork co-founder Rebekah, who has a personality as volatile as her husband's. She, too, had to leave the group in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child

Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child
Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move
Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture
Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans
Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media

Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

Latest

view all