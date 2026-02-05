Justin Bieber caught in the middle of unexpected online trolling

Justin Bieber has once again found himself trending online after a joke about his appearance sparked major attention on social media.



The singer became the focus of internet chatter after a viral post questioned his hairline after his appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

An X user shared two photos of Bieber from the event, including a close up image of his hair and said that it looked like a poorly done hair transplant.

The post quickly gained massive response and got thousands of reactions all over the platform.

However, the moment grew when Ryanair joined the conversation and the airline reposted the viral image and added the comment “should’ve gone to Turkey,” a reference to the country’s reputation for hair transplant procedures.

The joke went viral within hours, collecting more than 70,000 likes, thousands of reposts, and hundreds of comments.

Justin has never said that he got any hair treatment but that did not stop people from reacting.

Some fans laughed and called it harmless fun while others felt the joke crossed a line and defended the singer.

The online chatter came just as the Peaches singer returned to the Grammy stage for the first time in four years.

He performed his song Yukon while playing guitar, marking a major moment in his music comeback.

So far, Justin Bieber has not responded to the viral joke, choosing to stay quiet as the internet keeps buzzing.