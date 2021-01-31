Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Hollywood’s lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly left fans disappointed after the former dismissed rumours of them being engaged.

A source dished out the details to People, saying that while the couple is "very serious", an engagement is not on the cards as of now.

They sparked engagement rumours when Meghan was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand when out and about in New York.

However, the Jennifer's Body star was quick to dismiss claims with a photo showing a closeup of a ring on her left finger reading "[expletive] you".

While the news may leave fans a little underwhelmed, the source shared that Megan is looking to finalise her divorce from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she shares three children with, before she can fully  move on with the rapper.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the source said.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though."

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa rock the stage at 'THE SHOW'

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa rock the stage at 'THE SHOW'
Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan welcomes baby boy with estranged husband Michael Kopech
Meghan Markle, Harry’s exit helped Prince William rebuild ties with Charles

Meghan Markle, Harry’s exit helped Prince William rebuild ties with Charles
When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch

When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch
Nick Jonas roots for Priyanka Chopra: ‘You'll be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’

Nick Jonas roots for Priyanka Chopra: ‘You'll be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’
Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image

Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image
Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga
Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child

Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child
Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move
Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

Latest

view all