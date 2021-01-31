Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry constantly remain in the headlines despite their departure from the British royal family as senior members.

The couple is currently living in the United States with their son Archie.

According to a latest report in  the British media, Meghan Markle has made an unexpected change to her son Archie's birth certificate.

The report said that a month after the young royal's birth was registered, Meghan asked that her name on his birth certificate be changed from 'Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex' to simply 'Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex'.

According to The Sun, Archie's birth was registered on 17 May 2019 and the document was changed on 6 June that year.

The royal couple will celebrate their son's second birthday on 6 May.

More From Entertainment:

Kurulus:Osman producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah

Kurulus:Osman producer gives release date of series about Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah
Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic

Wendy Williams gets candid about substance abuse, failed marriage in biopic
Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly shares new video with Megan Fox
Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance
Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes

Halle Berry addresses the rise in harmful gender stereotypes
Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release

Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release
Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'

Justin Timberlake spills the beans on his album 'in the works'
Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Steve Jobs' daughter is dating this Kardashian family friend

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wants to raise his kids outside Los Angeles after divorce with Kim Kardashian
Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding
Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’

Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single ‘Baila Conmigo’
Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox clears the air about engagement rumours to Machine Gun Kelly

Latest

view all