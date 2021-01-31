Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Prince Harry’s struggles getting out of bed have recently been discussed at length by a student.

The prince opened up about his mental health struggles during a conversation with an Anglican student name Peter Oki.

According to the report, this conversation coincided with Prince Harry’s Travalyst launch and even his wife Meghan Markle echoed his words at the time.

She said, “Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world and that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues. But he wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society.”

