Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Asif Zardari granted bail in suspicious transactions case

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

  • IHC has granted bail to Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in a NAB suspicious transaction case
  • NAB prosecutor said reference file in the case has not yet been submitted
  • Zardari's lawyer said he was remanded for two months during which NAB could have questioned him but it didn't 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case related to suspicious transactions of Rs8 billion through a fake bank account, Geo News reported.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mosin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court heard the bail case.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor said that the reference file in the case has not been submitted yet and the matter is under investigation.

Asif Zardari's lawyer Farooq Naik argued that his client had been "remanded for more than two months after his arrest, during which the NAB could have interrogated Asif Zardari," adding that Zardari is still "ready to answer questions."

Farooq Naik sought pre-arrest bail for the former president on medical grounds, which was granted by the court. 

The court also barred the NAB from arresting Asif Zardari. 

