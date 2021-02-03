Mariah Carey sued by sister over ‘inflicted emotional distress’

Mariah Carey’s sister Alison perused legal action against her sister over alleged ‘emotional distresses shortly after the release of her tell-all memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

According to an extract of the court summons, PEOPLE magazine reports that Alison seeks $1.25 million in alleged emotional damages. Per claims, her inclusion in the tell-all has reportedly caused Alison “emotional distress” to the point where she was flung back into the clutches of “alcohol abuse.”

In the court appeal Alison cited a page from the tell-all and claimed she never tried to "[expletive] her (Carey) out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her.”

Alison maintains Carey "presented no evidence to substantiate" her story and has left her "uncharacteristically tearful.” The document read, "[Carey] also callously dismisses [Alison] as her 'ex' sister. But instead of saying no more about her, [Carey] used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant's allegations — all of them published without giving [Alison] any opportunity to respond."

Before concluding her appeal, Alison also pointed out that Carey allegedly abused her "status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister” with “sensational” headlines.