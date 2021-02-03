Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Kate Hudson acknowledged her preference for musicians in a recent interview

Kate Hudson has a type when it comes to dating.

Currently, the actress is madly in love with Danny Fujikawa; but, he is not the first musician she has fallen in love with. Kate has a history of being drawn towards men who understand and appreciate music.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Kate acknowledged her preference for musicians and said, “I would like to say they’re attracted to me.”

“I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians…is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love.

“The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with," she added.

In 2000, Kate married The Black Crowes’ frontman, Chris Robinson, and had a son, Ryder. Kate has another son, Bingham, with Muse’s frontman, Matt Bellamy. And, she recently had a daughter, Rani, with her current boyfriend, Danny.

