Britney Spears’s social media team responds to ‘conspiracy theories’

Britney Spears’s social media manager has finally come forward to address not only inaccurate conspiracy theories but also clarify the brains behind Spears’s social media.

The clarification has been brought forward by Cassie Petrey and she was quoted saying, “First and foremost, I absolutely adore the Britney Spears fan base. They are incredible, loyal and passionate about her.”

“I admire them. I know everything they do and say is because they truly love her which is why it’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down its all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time.”

She went on to write, "However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spear’s social media operates, and I want to give as much information as I can without violating her privacy or mine. For months, people have speculated about Britney's Instagram and social media as she would often post concerning or cryptic messages to her fans like these.”

