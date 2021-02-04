Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Trans stylist makes harrowing claim against Marilyn Manson

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Transgender stylist Love Bailey opened up about her harrowing experience with singer Marilyn Manson.

Speaking on The Daily Beast, the artist shared the alleged incident which took place in 2011.

She had arrived at Manson’s home for styling an actress for a photoshoot and when she went into a room to dress the unnamed actress, she saw her disorientated.

"I had to crawl over stained sheets to get to her and as I did so he put a big Glock[gun] to my forehead," Bailey said. 

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, am I going to die?'"

"Here I was, this young 20-year-old stylist just trying to get the job done and I was met with a Glock," she added.

"I didn't say anything after that because the fashion industry is so small. If you say something, then the photographer will blacklist you and you lose your career."

Manson is currently embroiled in controversy as multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis using quarantine to spend more time with kids

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis using quarantine to spend more time with kids
Bebe Rexha death rumours cause frenzy, singer issues clarification

Bebe Rexha death rumours cause frenzy, singer issues clarification

Video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with brother goes viral

Video of singer Bilal Saeed fighting with brother goes viral

I still feel kicks in my belly: Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack during birth week

I still feel kicks in my belly: Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack during birth week
French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations

French DJ David Guetta says fair if festivals require vaccinations
Watch: Kaley Cuoco reduced to tears upon Golden Globes nomination

Watch: Kaley Cuoco reduced to tears upon Golden Globes nomination
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Aleen Keshishian's birthday, mentions Selena Gomez in Insta post

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Aleen Keshishian's birthday, mentions Selena Gomez in Insta post
Madison LeCroy addresses rumours of Alex Rodriguez cheating on Jennifer Lopez

Madison LeCroy addresses rumours of Alex Rodriguez cheating on Jennifer Lopez
Eminem: Behind the scenes 'Higher' music video gallery

Eminem: Behind the scenes 'Higher' music video gallery

'Fantastic Beasts' production halted after positive COVID case in crew

'Fantastic Beasts' production halted after positive COVID case in crew
Britney Spears’s social media team responds to ‘conspiracy theories’

Britney Spears’s social media team responds to ‘conspiracy theories’
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'no longer speaking, completely done'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'no longer speaking, completely done'

Latest

view all