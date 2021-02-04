The Weekend finally addresses why she wore face bandages to promote his album

The Weekend has finally come forward to set the record straight on the real reason he wore face bandages to promote his album all these years.

The singer shed light on it all during his interview with Variety. There he was quoted saying, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

"It's all a progression and we watch the character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on. I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is."



