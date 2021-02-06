Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law details the horror of being in the Firm

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law details the horror of being in the Firm

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall recently sat down to discuss everything wrong with being a member of the royal family.

During an interview with The Times Mike detailed the negatives and positives of being a member of The Firm and explaiened how it isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

He was quoted saying, “[Being part of the royal family] has its benefits and it has its negatives. You think about what you do and you have to be aware of, but it doesn’t necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla-Parker in secret interview

Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla-Parker in secret interview
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ film-makers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ film-makers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are getting involved in 'flaming' romance

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are getting involved in 'flaming' romance
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion tease fans about their upcoming music video

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion tease fans about their upcoming music video

Jennifer Aniston posts a rare photo with Selena Gomez, gives insights into their close friendship

Jennifer Aniston posts a rare photo with Selena Gomez, gives insights into their close friendship
Prince George left heartbroken as godmother details Princess Diana’s ‘love for him’

Prince George left heartbroken as godmother details Princess Diana’s ‘love for him’
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik want their daughter to explore their Islamic roots

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik want their daughter to explore their Islamic roots
Gigi Hadid reveals the Urdu word that her daughter will use for Zayn Malik’s father

Gigi Hadid reveals the Urdu word that her daughter will use for Zayn Malik’s father
‘Gilmore Girls’ predicted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce

‘Gilmore Girls’ predicted Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce

Jameela Jamil gets ‘death and rape’ threats for supporting farmers protest in India

Jameela Jamil gets ‘death and rape’ threats for supporting farmers protest in India
Trump tells SAG-AFTRA ‘who cares’ after getting kicked out from actors union

Trump tells SAG-AFTRA ‘who cares’ after getting kicked out from actors union

‘I have accepted Islam’, Vlogger Christian Betzmann confirms

‘I have accepted Islam’, Vlogger Christian Betzmann confirms

Latest

view all