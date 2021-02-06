Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law details the horror of being in the Firm

Saturday Feb 06, 2021
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall recently sat down to discuss everything wrong with being a member of the royal family.
During an interview with The Times Mike detailed the negatives and positives of being a member of The Firm and explaiened how it isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.
He was quoted saying, “[Being part of the royal family] has its benefits and it has its negatives. You think about what you do and you have to be aware of, but it doesn’t necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us.”