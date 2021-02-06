Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal expert discusses Kate Middleton's new look in latest video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Royal experts are analyzing the new video featuring Kate Middleton. The video was released by Kensington Royal social media accounts as the Duchess of Cambridge marked Children's Mental Health Week.

Commenting on her look, HeirPod Host Omid Scobie said Kate took it to the outdoors in the way she knows best.

"We have heard her talk a lot about the importance of spending time outside. Apparently it was filmed after she went for a run at her Anmer Hall estate. Hence why he was wearing a beanie and casual clothing."

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism

Katie Price addresses her petition to 'section' people with autism
Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report

Princess Diana’s ‘emotional Intelligence’ unearthed: report
Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot

Tom Holland spills the beans on his ‘Spider Man 3’ shoot
Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth

Chrissy Teigen touches on her ‘regrets’ around baby Jack’s birth
Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo

Dua Lipa stuns in Miley Cyrus's throwback photo
Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’

Sia finally addresses ‘Music’ backlash: ‘I listened to the wrong people’
Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death

Ministers condole with Shaan over mother's death
Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors

Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors
Evan Rachel Wood touches on abuse endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood touches on abuse endured at the hands of Marilyn Manson
Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla Parker in secret interview

Princess Diana revealed bitter truth about her first meeting with Camilla Parker in secret interview
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ filmmakers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ filmmakers admit Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for the Brahmin girl’s role
Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah stuns in dazzling photos with sister Aslisah Alkoclar

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah stuns in dazzling photos with sister Aslisah Alkoclar

Latest

view all