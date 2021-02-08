Brad Pitt's deep voice in Super Bowl vignette sparks a frenzy

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt left fans swooning with his surprise appearance during the Super Bowl on Sunday.



While the Fight Club hunk wasn’t at the game in Tampa, he lent his vocals to honour quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Pitt, 55, narrated a piece for the two athletes in a vignette, saying: “The greatest of all time against the greatest of this time.”

His spot was a subtle nod at his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which also earned him an Oscar last year.

“Almost two decades ago, he rose to the top of the football world and he was just six-years-old,” he said as a video of played of Tom during his first Super Bowl victory in 2002.

Soon after, fans went berserk on Twitter over Pitt’s tribute.

One fan wrote: “I think Brad Pitt needs more voice over opportunities. I like it.”

“Petition to have Brad Pitt narrate everything,” added another.