Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's deep voice in Super Bowl vignette sparks a frenzy

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt left fans swooning with his surprise appearance during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

While the Fight Club hunk wasn’t at the game in Tampa, he lent his vocals to honour quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Pitt, 55, narrated a piece for the two athletes in a vignette, saying: “The greatest of all time against the greatest of this time.”

His spot was a subtle nod at his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which also earned him an Oscar last year.

“Almost two decades ago, he rose to the top of the football world and he was just six-years-old,” he said as a video of played of Tom during his first Super Bowl victory in 2002.

Soon after, fans went berserk on Twitter over Pitt’s tribute.

One fan wrote: “I think Brad Pitt needs more voice over opportunities. I like it.”

“Petition to have Brad Pitt narrate everything,” added another. 

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show memes flood internet

The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show memes flood internet
Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' repeats No. 1 with $2 million

Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' repeats No. 1 with $2 million
Kanye West not on speaking terms with Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West not on speaking terms with Kim Kardashian: report
Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’

Evan Rachel Wood touches on former threats that ‘would ruin my career’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home targeted in royal ‘shake-up’
Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK

Meghan Markle gave Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum before leaving UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nearing another ‘spat’ with the Queen
Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake

Sources shed light on Britney Spears’s relationship with ex Justin Timberlake
Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles

Queen to strip 'undeserving' Prince Harry from military titles
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’
Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos

Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Latest

view all