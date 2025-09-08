 
Jessica Alba reflects on her view of life

Jessica Alba opens up about her philosophy on life

September 08, 2025

Jessica Alba says she prefers to cherish what is present
Jessica Alba says she prefers to cherish what is present

Life for Jessica Alba is about appreciating the present, but the actress acknowledges it’s not an easy thing to do.

In an interview with People, she says, “Living in the moment and being present is really not easy. We're always going to chase the next thing.”

But, the actress adds, “I'm allowing myself to lean into being grateful and being present as much as possible, and wherever that leads me, I think that's exciting."

Jessica, who is 44, also says that she has embraced her ageing. "As I've gotten older, I just feel much more comfortable in my skin and I don't take anything as seriously," the star says.

Jessica recalls, “When I was in my early 20s, I felt like everything mattered. I would overthink and overanalyze every decision. Now, I just don't care. I like to have fun and wear what feels good in the moment."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jessica shares how she interacts with her internet-savvy three children.

"With my girls, it's more of what's going on in the world, opinions on it, how they feel about their peer group, what their friends are going through," the Fantastic Four star says. 

"It's more of just staying connected to who they are, how they feel, and how they feel they fit into the world in the moment," Jessica concludes.

