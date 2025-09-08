Gigi Hadid names first person ‘in the world' to know of pregnancy

Gigi Hadid reveals name of person who first found out of pregnancy

Gigi Hadid just opened up about the fact that her pal, Kendall Jenner was one of the first people “in the world” to know that she was pregnant.

In a joint cover story for U.S. Vogue magazine, the models posed for a cowgirl-themed photoshoot and talked about their close bond, that they’ve shared with each other for over a decade.

The catwalk beauties, who spend every Fashion Week circuit together, recalled one special moment of their friendship.

This happened when Gigi was newly pregnant and called on Kendall to help her backstage at a rehearsal for a Burberry show in early 2020.

"You were one of the only people in the world that knew," Gigi shared. "Because I was so nauseous and lightheaded. And Kenny was the only person I could look at from across the room and just be like, 'Oh yeah, a soda.' And she got me a little can of Coke."

And even though Kendall was always there for her friend, she noted she never saw Gigi “really pregnant,” because the Covid-19 pandemic broke out a few week later.

Kendall then went on to describe their relationship as more like sisters than friends, and remembered a time when they went on a double date.

"We did have a double date situation once," The Kardashians star recalled.

"It wasn't a double date. You tried to set me up. You were in a relationship and I was single and you were trying to set me up with someone to be part of your gang? Do you not remember? Are you not picking up what I'm putting down?" she said teasing her friend.

Gigi Hadid, who did not remember this incident, has been dating Bradley Cooper for almost two years while Kendall Jenner reportedly separated from sportsman Devin Booker earlier this year.