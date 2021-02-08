Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Prince Charles wants to use ‘hidden gems’ Edward, Sophie in Harry, Meghan’s place

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Prince Charles is reportedly considering bringing forth his "hidden gems" to replace Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their exit.

Royal expert and deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger spoke to Daily Star about the two members of the royal fold who could be used to replace the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Wessexes have really stepped up since the Sussex exit, and Sophie has always been a hidden gem,” she said.

She went on to say that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex could step into the Sussex’s roles and “do what they would have been doing in Charles’ monarchy”.

This isn’t the first time Sophie and Edward have been speculated to replace Harry and Meghan.

Sophie addressed the topic herself as well during an interview in June last year with The Times.

She told Christina Lamb: “I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day.”

“People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been. I just hope they will be happy,” she said. 

