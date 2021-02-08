Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report

Prince Harry will not be joined by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie when he returns to the UK this year.

This was claimed by a royal expert in conversation with a British newspaper.

According to the report, the  Duke of Sussex plans to return to Britain in the summer for a number of key events including the Queen's 95th birthday, Prince Philip's 100th and the unveiling of a statue he and Prince William commissioned for their late mother Princess Diana.

Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, told OK! magazine that  Meghan's absence would not be a "snub" to the Royal Family but was due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meghan and Harry are living in California with their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.

