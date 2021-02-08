Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Web Desk

'Happy Super Bowl': Jennifer Aniston shares 'Friends' clip with Courteney Cox, other co-stars

Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on Sunday took to Instagram to share an iconic scene from his popular TV show "Friends" with her co-stars.

Sharing the video clip from the show, the six friends are seen playing football, Jennifer tagged Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and  Matt LeBlanc.

"Happy SuperBowl," she captioned the clip which is one of the hilarious moments from "Friends".

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday in February.

