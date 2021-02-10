Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Shia LaBeouf enters inpatient care after talent agency parts ways

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Shia LaBeouf's ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit againt him alleging him physical, mental and emotional abuse

Shia LaBeouf's talent agency CAA has parted ways from him after harrowing recounts of sexual abuse against him came afloat.

The actor also entered inpatient care, and according to Variety, has not been completely fired by the agency, as reported by two people close to the situation.

LaBeouf "made the decision to take a break from acting, so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.”

Meanwhile, a source mentioned that LaBeouf has been in treatment for over five weeks.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety in December. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Earlier, LaBeouf's ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit againt him alleging him of causing her physical, mental and emotional abuse.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans
Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source

Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source
Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance
Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’
Bella Hadid hits back at internet troll ‘offended’ by her eye bags

Bella Hadid hits back at internet troll ‘offended’ by her eye bags

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s spotlight

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s spotlight

Prince Harry using 'Americanisms' to be understood by the press

Prince Harry using 'Americanisms' to be understood by the press
Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades
Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message

Latest

view all