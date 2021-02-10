Can't connect right now! retry
Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment

Halle Berry came forth addressing a sexist comment by a troll on her Instagram account.

Recently, the Oscar-winning actress posted a picture on her Instagram with a quote: “Women don’t owe you [expletive].”

To no one’s surprise, some internet trolls found their way to the post and took the text completely out of context by personally attacking the actress with mean comments. 

The 54-year-old star was quick to shut them up by being even more ruthless in her replies.

One comment said, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.”

The actress responded with a savage reply to the trolls bashing her.

“Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!” said Halle.

