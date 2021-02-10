Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Claudia Conway took her fans by surprise when she announced that she is going to be a contestant on American Idol in the upcoming season of the popular reality competition series.

The promo of the show's new season was shared by ABC on Monday.

The daughter of Kellyanne and George, who is a popular on TikTok, teased her fans on  social media saying, "I’m very nervous, but very excited!”.

Claudia had famously accused her parents of verbal and physical abuse while telling her followers she was seeking emancipation.

Both Kellyanne and George,  appear in the teaser, supporting their daughter as she auditions for the series, which is currently judged by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. 

The teaser stops short of showing Claudia’s performance, so you’ll have to head to TikTtok to hear her singing chops.

