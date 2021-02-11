Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

A man, known as Prince Midnight, has created a fully-functioning electric guitar from the skeleton of his dead uncle.



Filip, who died in a car accident 20 years ago, had requested that his skeleton be donated to a local college for educational purposes.

As per reports, the college no longer had need of the skeleton and his family refused to have him cremated.

Midnight filled out extensive paperwork to have Filip’s bones sent to his home back. He used the skeleton of his uncle and transformed it into a guitar.

He created a customized instrument that not too many musicians in the world will be willing to touch. That's because it's a macabre creation that involves the musician's dead relative.

Speaking to MetalSucks about his creation, Midnight said: “I got the box of bones from Greece and didn’t know what to do at first. Bury them? Cremate them? Put them in the attic? All seemed like poor ways to memorialize someone who got me into heavy metal.

“So, I decided to turn Uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging. I did a lot of research and no one has ever made a guitar out of a skeleton. "

The musician attached a guitar neck, pickups, volume knobs, a jack, strings and electronics to the bones of Filip’s torso to make a fully functioning electric guitar.