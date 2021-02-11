Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Man turns his dead uncle's skeleton into guitar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

A man, known as Prince Midnight, has created a fully-functioning electric guitar from the skeleton of his dead uncle.

Filip, who died in a car accident 20 years ago, had requested that his skeleton be donated to a local college for educational purposes.

As per reports, the college no longer had need of the skeleton and his family refused to have him cremated.

Midnight filled out extensive paperwork to have Filip’s bones sent to his home back. He used the skeleton of his uncle and transformed it into a guitar.

He created a customized instrument that not too many musicians in the world will be willing to touch. That's because it's a macabre creation that involves the musician's dead relative.

Speaking to MetalSucks about his creation, Midnight said: “I got the box of bones from Greece and didn’t know what to do at first. Bury them? Cremate them? Put them in the attic? All seemed like poor ways to memorialize someone who got me into heavy metal.

“So, I decided to turn Uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging. I did a lot of research and no one has ever made a guitar out of a skeleton. "

The musician attached a guitar neck, pickups, volume knobs, a jack, strings and electronics to the bones of Filip’s torso to make a fully functioning electric guitar. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber to wow fans with his with first-ever TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move

Priyanka Chopra had no idea who Nick Jonas was when he made his first move
Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film

Harry Styles to be seen as a troubled lover of The Crown's princess Emma Corrin in upcoming film
Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Reese Witherspoon wishes her 'comedy inspiration' Laura Dern on her birthday

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now

Kurulus: Osman: Season 2, episode 18 is out now
Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities

Britney Spears finally touches on conservatorship complexities
Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Video of Dua Lipa singing Eminem song resurfaces

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'

Claudia Conway,daughter of Kellyanne and George, to appear on 'American Idol'
Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws

Halle Berry bashes ‘outdated’ child support laws
Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made
Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment

Halle Berry shuts down troll over sexist comment

Latest

view all