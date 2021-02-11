Crtitiscm on PSL 6 song: Twitter schools Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar came under fire for his harsh comments over the PSL 6 song which he said had “scared his children”.

Pakistani Twitterati had a field day on Wednesday analysing the fast bowler’s comments on the newly released PSL 2021 song ‘Groove Mera’.

“Really disappointed in u. The song is not bad at all. Just cuz u didnt like it, doesn't mean u hav right to put efforts of singers n producers in trash,” one user said.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB on PSL 6 song 'Groove Mera'





Singer and actor Haroon Shahid reminded Akhtar about his association with Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders.

Read more: Naseebo Lal wins praise for 'Groove Mera'

“So when Shoaib Akhtar was being paid millions by Kolkata Knight Riders and this song came up I bet he would have danced on this track at the Eden Gardens just to impress Shahrukh jee!”

Shoaib Akhtar had lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing "the worst song that he had heard in the history of the PSL".

"If the 10 worst songs of the PSL are compiled, this song will be number one," said the former pacer, who was nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express for his sheer pace. "Do you have any shame?"

The pacer had mocked the new song by joking that ever since he played it for his children, they have stopped talking to him. "My kids are scared of this song. When they don't sleep, I tell them I'll play it for them. That immediately scares them," he said.

"Neither did I get the lyrics nor the song. What does groove mean? What is groove? Even the singers who were singing I am sure did not know the meaning of the word groove," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar said jokingly that he would "file a serious case against the PCB through his YouTube videos" for making such an awful song. The cricketer, however, said that the singers were not to blame for the song since they were told to do their jobs a certain way.

"What have you done? You hid the clothes of our Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem and dressed the rappers in them," he said, referring to the Young Stunners duo who were vibrant clothing in the song's video.

The right-arm fast bowler told the PCB not to take his criticism to heart but make a better song next time. "Make a better song next time and if you can't, let me know I will sing it for you," he said.