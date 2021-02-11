Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres credits wife Portia for 'keeping her going' amid 'horrible' scandal

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres addressed her recent toxic workplace scandal that sullied her name for good.

During a joint interview for People with her wife Portia de Rossi, the talk show host detailed the ‘horrible’ period and how she got through it thanks to the love and support she got from her partner.

“It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective,” she said.

DeGeneres and her talk show were embroiled in a serious scandal last year after several of her former employees came forth to allege her of toxic behavior and emotional abuse.

She broke her silence about the claims in September during her show.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation,” she said issuing an official apology.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” she added.

