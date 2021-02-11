Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Princess Diana, Prince Philip exchanged affectionate letters amid Prince Charles split

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

When Princess Diana’s relationship with Prince Charles hit rock bottom, her father-in-law Prince Phillip proved to be her support system during those tumultuous times.

The pair often exchanged caring letters as reported by Woman & Home, in which Philip would sign off as Pa.

Prince Philip wrote to Princess Diana on July 7 1992: "I can only repeat what I have said before. If invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability. But I am quite ready to concede that I have no talent as a marriage counsellor!"

In reply, Diana expressed being grateful for the advice, referring him in the letter as Pa.  

"Dearest Pa, I was particularly touched by your most recent letter, which proved to me, if I did not already know it, that you really do care," she wrote.

"You are very modest about your marriage guidance skills, and I disagree with you! The last letter of yours showed great understanding and tact, and I hope to be able to draw on your advice in the months ahead, whatever they may bring."

