Thursday Feb 11 2021
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

With covid-19 engulfing industries at an even more alarming rate, Grammy award winning singer Rihanna has decided to wind down operations in Paris HQ till further notice.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW [ready-to-wear] activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

Currently only “skeleton staff remains at the Paris headquarters of Fenty fashions to wind down remaining operations.”

However that is not to say Rihanna will wait out the storm without making any more professional ripples in the industry, according to Entertainment Tonight she claimed, “I am always working on music. And when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.” She also added that “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Priyanka Chopra finally details the intent behind her ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ tattoo

Princess Eugine's child will not have royal title: source

Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Charlize Theron receives a gift from Jennifer Lopez

Emma Corrin speaks about 'everything Diana' in latest interview

'Supergirl' star voices support for 'Game Of Thrones' actress Esmé Bianco

Meghan Markle 'furious' over Prince Harry being less important than Prince William

