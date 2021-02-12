Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Meghan Markle to be in the spotlight, instead of the Queen, if she decides to visits UK

Meghan Markle will steer attention away from Queen Elizabeth if she ever visits the UK again.

The Duchess of Sussex, who will be staying back with Archie in the US while Harry visits his homeland in summer, will have all eyes on her if she decides to fly back.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri said, "There are suggestions that the Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to the UK with her husband and baby Archie for these major events in the Royal Family.

"...Meghan's appearance from these events will take away from the events themselves," Oliveri added.

"The attention will be focused on the drama that comes with being the Duchess of Sussex so no real plans set in stone but it's very likely Harry will be there," the royal expert concluded.

