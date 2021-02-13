Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
'Paranormal Activity' all set for a reboot

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

'Paranormal Activity' reboot is bringing back Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Oran Peli as producers

The supernatural horror franchise of Paranormal Activity is making its big comeback.

The thriller is returning with filmmaker Will Eubank and Christopher Landon joining forces for the reinvention of the films.

While Landon is returning as the writer for the reboot after having penned the past four movies, Eubank has now also jumped on board after becoming a hit with Kristen Stewart thriller, Underwater.

Moreover, the revival is bringing back Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Oran Peli as producers along with Steven Schneider who will executive produce with Landon.

The film series, focused on families getting terrorized by supernatural beings, capitalized on the surge in the use of video and cell phone cameras to narrate bone-chilling paranormal tales.

Despite being micro-budget, the initial instalments went on to become huge hits and massive money-makers. 

