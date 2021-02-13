Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake issues apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Justin Timberlake has issued an apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after a new documentary led to backlash.

The singer has apologised to Britney Spears for "missteps" that he says contributed to "a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He also admitted that he failed to support Jackson over their controversial Super Bowl performance. Timberlake also discussed his sexual relationship with ex Britney Spears.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Timberlake shared a heartfelt statement to address both matters, saying: "I am deeply sorry." He added, "I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

The 'Can't stop the Feeling'singer had faced renewed scrutiny following the release of latest documentary which examines how Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008.

Timberlake has also long been slammed for failing to properly show up for Janet Jackson after their performance at the Super Bowl in 2004, where he accidentally exposed her breast after a wardrobe malfunction, which had caused nation-wide outcry in the US.

In his new apology, Justin Timberlake added: "I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."

More From Entertainment:

‘Paranormal Activity’ all set for a reboot

‘Paranormal Activity’ all set for a reboot
‘Churails’ named ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year’ at British Asian Media Awards

‘Churails’ named ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year’ at British Asian Media Awards

Stephen Colbert alarmed at the new evidence of the Capitol Hill riots

Stephen Colbert alarmed at the new evidence of the Capitol Hill riots
Mariah Carey sings 2005 hit song ‘We Belong Together’ as Valentine's Day gift for fans

Mariah Carey sings 2005 hit song ‘We Belong Together’ as Valentine's Day gift for fans

Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith identified as woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith identified as woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Zack Snyder Justice League's teaser: Superman gets more power

Zack Snyder Justice League's teaser: Superman gets more power
Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William from 'dysfunctional' life

Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William from 'dysfunctional' life
Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known

Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known
Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery

Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery
Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son
PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

Latest

view all