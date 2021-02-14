Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Ali Zafar says will not be performing at the opening ceremony

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Ali Zafar on Sunday he will not be performing at the opening ceremony, hours after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive said the singer will b part of the Pakistan Super League music show.

Earlier, the PCB said Zafar will be part of the PSL's music programme which will be aired before the opening match of the league.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the singer, however, will not lend his vocals to the song but will star in the music show as an actor.

Khan said that Naseebo Lal is among four artists who are shooting for the programme in Istanbul, adding that it will be edited and shown on TV.

