'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall

Shirley Ballas gives health update after being rushed to the hospital

Strictly’s head judge, Shirley Ballas, concerned fans after sharing pictures of her injury when she fell upon a glass table, but she shared a hopeful update later.

The 65-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday, January 17, and shared her doctor’s opinion with fans.

The legendary dancer thanked her well-wishers who checked on her, writing, "Thank you to all who reached out to see how I'm doing. Scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table.”

Ballas continued, sharing her doctor’s opinion, "Trip to hospital to get a brain scan. Fortunately for me no cracked skull. I'll rest a few days to heal my neck and back.”

She then thanked her fellow professional dancer, “@barbara_mccoll (a fellow professional dancer) for getting my emergency appointment and to Sammy Stopford [her ex-husband] for taking me, and sitting with me all day. Gratitude, as the doctor said I was very lucky."

The dance champion is scheduled to appear in many shows lined up for the coming days, but the fall brought a halt to her plans.

This comes after Ballas shocked fans after the pictures of her injuries appeared online which appeared really serious. Social media users have since been sending wishes for her speedy recovery.

On social media, the dancer also reflected on the sudden highs and lows of life with a picture of herself posing in a mirror, with the caption, “life is never what it appears to be, so enjoy every minute.”