Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye?

Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West’s latest moves suggest she’s gravitating more toward her father’s controversial style than her mother’s influence.

From eyebrow raising fashion choices to a public reunion with Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori, fans are wondering if the Kardashians star is slowly losing her first born to ex husband?

Such speculations gained traction after the 12-year-old dropped a snippet of her new collaboration song with her dad, titled Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version).

In the wee hours of Friday morning, January 16, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, singing, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands. No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand.”

“Went to school for two days, then I got banned/ Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily,” she continues across a beat heavily influenced by the rage rap that frequently soundtracks her social media posts.

Kanye West daughter North drops ‘Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)’ snippet

X (formerly Twitter) users picked up on the lyrics and began tagging Kim with messages of apology.

While some mocked her parenting with sarcasm, others genuinely sympathised with the mother, who tries to protect her child from following in her father’s controversial footsteps.

“Got some new rings, yeah, they’re so crazy,” North continues to rap. “All my friends are hits, you know I’m not lazy/ You’re so angry that I’m so mainstream.”

she sneers near the end of the snippet, adding, “I’m not sure I’m crazy/ I want more piercings and tats/ I love blue hair, put it in some plaits/ Put the music to the max/ I want like a hundred thousand racks.”

The pre-teen captioned the post, writing, “Piercing on my hand @ye version.”

Although North’s fans seemed to love her music influence and the teaser, the collaboration with her 24-time Grammy-winning dad is just another reason which proved she is more like her dad than her famous mother.

This preview follows a string of daring fashion statements from North in early 2026, including a temporary bridge piercing, black dental grills, and a diamond skull pendant, accessories more closely associated with her father’s unconventional style than her mother’s polished aesthetic.

While her fashion choices made waves, she grabbed further attention given to her growing comfort in sharing personal moments online.

On December 26, 2025, North posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with Bianca Censori, her step mom and singer BabyXsosa.

The viral image, originally shared by BabyXsosa, marked one of the first times North publicly featured her stepmother on her own social media, signaling her increasingly visible bond with Kanye’s inner circle.

Together, the music, fashion, and social media activity suggest North is exploring her identity in ways that feel more aligned with her father’s influence, prompting thoughts like may be she is drifting away from her mother.