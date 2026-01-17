Kim Kardashian shares daughter Chicago's birthday details as North teases collab with dad

Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago’s birthday amid North controversy

Kim Kardashian is investing her energy on the positive aspects of her life as her elder daughter, North West, is making headlines for choosing her dad, Kanye West, over her mom.

The 45-year-old opted out of addressing the controversial comments about her firstborn’s rap collaboration with West, and shared snippets of her younger daughter, Chicago’s birthday bash instead.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, January 16, a day after Chicago celebrated her 8th birthday and gave fans a glimpse into her daughter’s Care Bear-themed party.

The reality star shared multiple snaps on her Stories, featuring the decor which was all pink and according to the theme, as well as the special multi-tier cake which read, “Happy birthday Chi Chi.”

Kim also showed the menu which featured items like “everything rainbow” and colourful food iteams including popcorn and noodles.

The birthday girl herself sported a Care Bear-themed outfit and had a real character out of the cartoon singing for her special day.

Chicago’s famous aunts and grandma were all part of the celebration, and Khloe Kardashian also posted about the party on her Instagram, sharing how she couldn't believe how the little one has turned eight.

Kris Jenner shared a birthday tribute for her granddaughter as well, writing, “Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are 8 today!!! Time flies so fast. You bring such joy, warmth, and love into our lives, and it’s impossible not to smile when you’re around.”