Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look

Rachel Ward pushed back against online critics and celebrated the joys of aging naturally.

The 68-year-old actress took to Instagram to address trolls who mocked her appearance.

She joked that she had “run [her] hands through [her] hair” before filming.

"Dear those of you who responded to the brouhaha over the trolls criticizing my appearance, I have tried to do a little better today," she joked at the beginning of her video.

"I ran my hands through my hair, et cetera, but anyways, just to say, do not fear aging."

She reminded fans not to fear growing older.

“It’s a wonderful period of life in your 60s,” Ward said. “I am more fulfilled than ever and I have no regrets, leaving my youth and beauty behind.”

Appearing in a button-down shirt, gold-rimmed glasses and short gray hair without makeup, Ward told followers that later years should be “exalted and welcomed.”

Best known for her role in the 1983 miniseries Thorn Birds, Ward added, “I’m not youthful, but I am a very happy camper.”

Ward expressed gratitude to fans who defended her.

She was “overwhelmed” by the support and unfazed by the trolls.

“Don’t worry about me,” she said.

“I do recognize that we're all a little bit worried about losing our youth and resorting to rather drastic ways of holding on to it, but let it go.”

Now living in Australia, Ward runs a beef cattle farm with her husband and Thorn Birds co-star Bryan Brown.