How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report

Taylor Swift played a significant part in the music industry in the past year

Taylor Swift continues to play a crucial part in the music industry every single year, and 2025 was no different.

The 36-year-old pop superstar released her album, The Life of a Showgirl, in the past year, and the excitement for the release in the second half of the year changed the trajectory of how the charts had been.

Swift’s 12th studio album had a polarising number of vinyl variations which some music enthusiasts criticised as a money-making strategy, while others rushed to add them to their carts before they were sold out.

However, the choice to release those variants contributed significantly to the Luminate charts for the Year-End Music Report.

The outlet reported that vinyl sales experienced a shocking rise in numbers during the last year, and a lot of it was credited to the Grammy winner.

“Over the past 12 months, we watched our industry undergo a fundamental shift as we moved away from the decade-long ‘growth at all costs’ mentality that defined the early streaming era,” the CEO Rob Jonas wrote the report.

Describing the change in 2025, he stated, “In its place, we witnessed the rise of a more sophisticated, intentional and data-driven era in which music is defined not just by a stream but by its deep integration into the total global entertainment experience.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker encouraged fans to make physical purchases with exclusive Target editions and vinyl-exclusive picture books and poetry collections in the physical copies of her album.