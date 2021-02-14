Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s apology

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Janet Jackson has reacted to Justin Timberlake’s apology to her and Britney Spears.

Justin had issued a an apology in light of the Framing Britney Spears documentary about his treatment of the popstar following their breakup.

 He wrote an apology that also included Jackson, who has since uploaded a video for her fans.

 Janet said, ‘I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. 

She added, "All that He has given me. For Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me."

She continued, ‘I want to thank all of you for making [her 1986 album] Control number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

