Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s apology

Janet Jackson has reacted to Justin Timberlake’s apology to her and Britney Spears.

Justin had issued a an apology in light of the Framing Britney Spears documentary about his treatment of the popstar following their breakup.

He wrote an apology that also included Jackson, who has since uploaded a video for her fans.

Janet said, ‘I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with.

She added, "All that He has given me. For Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me."

She continued, ‘I want to thank all of you for making [her 1986 album] Control number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."