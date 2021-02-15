Priyanka Chopra gives her two cents on nepotism debate in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra talks about pervasive favouritism in Bollywood in recent interview

Priyanka Chopra mustered raving success in Bollywood without having any prior connections within the industry.



The actress was first crowned Miss India 2000, after which she forayed into the acting field, all on her own.

Talking about how favouritism exists in Bollywood, the global icon told Lilly Singh, "Yeah, actually, I have written about it in my book quite a bit. The terrible thing about favouritism is... It's okay, everyone wants to take care of their families, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, create opportunities. I want to do it,” she said while appearing on Singh’s chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

However, Priyanka maintained that supporting one’s friends and family members should not mean taking opportunites away from others. “I think for people who have a large table, wouldn't it be better if we just start extending the table instead of just monopolising it? That’s kind of the thing about favouritism. It lacks giving other people the opportunity to also have a seat at the table,” she said.

Pee Cee recently released her memoir Unfinished and is working in a number of upcoming movies in Hollywood.