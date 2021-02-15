Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 15 2021
Ryan Reynolds reveals heartwarming fan letter on film 'Deadpool's fifth anniversary

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Ryan Reynolds posted pictures of a letter penned by a fan in March 2016 on his Instagram

Ryan Reynolds posted pictures of a fan-letter and his reply to the letter in reminiscence of hit film Deadpool’s fifth anniversary.

The 44-year-old actor posted pictures of letters from March 2016 on his Instagram. 

Ryan, who played the role of a self-aware superhero, has earned himself millions of dedicated fans. Out of those, a young boy named Hunter wrote a meaningful letter to Ryan after the film was premiered in 2016. 

Ryan posted the pictures with the caption: “Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly.”

In the letter addressed to Mr. Deadpool, the fan explained how the letter is for his English assignment in which he was assigned to write to someone who he looks up to. Hunter further solemnly asks for advice from Ryan on how to be “more [expletive]” and invited him for beer.

Ryan’s letter begins with, "Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I'm feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far.”

The Definitely, Maybe actor relayed advice to the young fan and implored him to stay true to what he likes in a witty way.

"Commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting." The Canadian actor added that “acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.”

Ryan also made a personal touch to the letter by talking about his family and then-pregnant wife, Blake Lively. He also invited the fan to have a beer with him someday, which is more than what a fan could expect.

