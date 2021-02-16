Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will close their all doors to a possible return to the royal family after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, experts believe.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from the royal duties last year, may lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah interview, to be aired on March 7, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, Harry may be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles and patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon.

Also, Meghan would lose the title as patron of the National Theatre.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on March 7, the CBS TV network announced on Monday.

The announcement for the interview came just days after the royal couple revealed they are expecting their second child.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH
Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'
Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together

Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together
Prince Harry confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s second child will be their last

Prince Harry confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s second child will be their last

Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview

Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview
Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship

Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship
Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person

Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person
Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids

Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids
ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week

ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week
'Justice League': Zack Snyder explains why he brought back Jared Leto's Joker to his film

'Justice League': Zack Snyder explains why he brought back Jared Leto's Joker to his film

Latest

view all