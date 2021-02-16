Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will close their all doors to a possible return to the royal family after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, experts believe.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from the royal duties last year, may lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah interview, to be aired on March 7, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, Harry may be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles and patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon.

Also, Meghan would lose the title as patron of the National Theatre.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on March 7, the CBS TV network announced on Monday.

The announcement for the interview came just days after the royal couple revealed they are expecting their second child.