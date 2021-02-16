Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul cancels agreement with Pakistani company

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has reportedly terminated ambassadorship agreement with a Pakistani company.

According to media reports, Engin Altan has cancelled the agreement made with the company, saying that the owner of the company did not fulfill any of the conditions under it.

The statement circulating on the internet and is reportedly issued by the Turkish actor reads: “I have renounced the agreement with the Pakistani company to be its brand ambassador.”

He has also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the owner.

Engin Altan visited Pakistan in December last year and received love and warm welcome in the country on his first visit.

He had arrived in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to lose all their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan enjoys snowfall: WATCH
Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

Aiman Khan claps back at those questioning her massive Instagram following

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'
Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together

Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together
Prince Harry confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s second child will be their last

Prince Harry confirmed his and Meghan Markle’s second child will be their last

Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview

Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview
Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship

Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship
Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person

Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person
Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids

Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids
ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week

ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week

Latest

view all