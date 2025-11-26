 
Geo News

'The Batman' director chooses 'Gothic American' city for upcoming sequel

Robert Pattinson also praises the 'beauty' of the chosen filming location

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

Robert Pattinson also praises the beauty of the chosen filming location
Robert Pattinson also praises the 'beauty' of the chosen filming location

Matt Reeves, director of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, has revealed the shoot location of the upcoming sequel.

Reeves wanted to give audience an experience they won’t forget, which is why he decided to return to Bruce Wayne’s hometown.

He added, “One of the things that was really important, I wanted this to feel like a Gothic American city, but one that you’d never been to.”

Matt opened that he wanted the location to have an impact, which is why he chose to shoot it in a "Gothic Architecture" in "Glasgow".

In an article published in Glasgow World, the director quoted, “So the way to do that was to choose beautiful Gothic Architecture and so we went to Glasgow and honestly it was so beautiful, I wish we could’ve filmed there more.”

“I really think it’s a very special Gotham, I mean what a special place”, Reeves stated.

Previously, the Twilight star also praised Glasgow for having “19th century feels.” He said that the skyline of the city made the final shots of the film look beautiful.

The script of The Batman: Part II has been finalized and it is expected to enter production soon.

The upcoming action sci-fi will bring back Pattinson as the caped crusader. Meanwhile, it will also features Colin Farrell as Penguin. 

Batman sequel is slated to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.

More From Entertainment

Tom Cruise 'gutted' after breakup with Ana de Armas: Report
Tom Cruise 'gutted' after breakup with Ana de Armas: Report
Why Elizabeth Olsen agreed to rom-com as a 90-year-old in 'Eternity'
Why Elizabeth Olsen agreed to rom-com as a 90-year-old in 'Eternity'
Macaulay Culkin dishes out exciting update about ‘Home Alone' sequel
Macaulay Culkin dishes out exciting update about ‘Home Alone' sequel
'Fast & Furious' writer opens about Jamie Foxx's appearance in the saga
'Fast & Furious' writer opens about Jamie Foxx's appearance in the saga
Sir Elton John gives health update: ‘exactly like the AIDS situation'
Sir Elton John gives health update: ‘exactly like the AIDS situation'
Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in 'How to Make a Killing' video
Glen Powell unleashes killing spree in 'How to Make a Killing'
Katy Perry claims $5 million damages over Montecito mansion
Katy Perry claims $5 million damages over Montecito mansion
Linda Hamilton talks about mysterious 'Stranger Things' role ahead of finale
Linda Hamilton talks about mysterious 'Stranger Things' role ahead of finale
Jonathan Bailey didn't have the option to say 'no' to 'Wicked'
Jonathan Bailey didn't have the option to say 'no' to 'Wicked'