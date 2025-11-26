'The Batman' director chooses 'Gothic American' city for upcoming sequel

Robert Pattinson also praises the 'beauty' of the chosen filming location

Matt Reeves, director of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, has revealed the shoot location of the upcoming sequel.

Reeves wanted to give audience an experience they won’t forget, which is why he decided to return to Bruce Wayne’s hometown.

He added, “One of the things that was really important, I wanted this to feel like a Gothic American city, but one that you’d never been to.”

Matt opened that he wanted the location to have an impact, which is why he chose to shoot it in a "Gothic Architecture" in "Glasgow".

In an article published in Glasgow World, the director quoted, “So the way to do that was to choose beautiful Gothic Architecture and so we went to Glasgow and honestly it was so beautiful, I wish we could’ve filmed there more.”

“I really think it’s a very special Gotham, I mean what a special place”, Reeves stated.

Previously, the Twilight star also praised Glasgow for having “19th century feels.” He said that the skyline of the city made the final shots of the film look beautiful.

The script of The Batman: Part II has been finalized and it is expected to enter production soon.

The upcoming action sci-fi will bring back Pattinson as the caped crusader. Meanwhile, it will also features Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Batman sequel is slated to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.