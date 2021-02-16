Kardashian Jenner clan give stamp of approval to Kendall Jenner's man Devin Booker

It seems that the Kardashian Jenner clan have given their stamp of approval on Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker.

A source spilled the details to People saying that after a year of dating the supermodel and NBA star are very happy with each other.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source says.

"They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

In fact, the basketball player was invited to Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday in Tahiti.

"And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source adds.

As of recently, the supermodel made her relationship Instagram official as she shared a playful picture of her with her man on Valentine's Day.

The adorable photo showcases Devin laying on top of the model, who could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

While she did not caption the photo, she included a simple white heart.

The two were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020 which was followed by a get together in Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend.