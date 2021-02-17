Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Sajal Ali amazes fans as she shares her gorgeous photo with Jemima Goldsmith

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Pakistan's versatile actress Sajal Ali amazed fans as she shared a photo of herself with Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday.

Sajal, who is part of the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy film 'What’s Love Got To Do With It', took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself with Jemima.

In the Picture, Sajal and Jemima are spotted sitting together in a chair. They were looking smashing in chick outfits with a light touch of makeup.

There are reports that Sajal Ahad Mir is currently in London and shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur.

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true!" Rashid had earlier posted.

Sajal Ali will reportedly essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's production.

