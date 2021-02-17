The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC

NBC's family sitcom 'Young Rock' based on the life of Hollywood star of the ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jumanji’ movie franchises, Dwayne Johnson, was premiered on Tuesday. The comedy-drama chronicles three stages of the star's early life that he dubbed as the 'tough days.'

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actor captioned it, “The wait is over! TONIGHT is our SEASON PREMIERE of YOUNG ROCK!!!.”



“What a journey it’s been and yes — I was known as little Dewey aka the pretty little boy with an afro that everyone thought was a little girl,” he said.”





The family sitcom has already started garnering rave reviews with fans gushing praise for the show.

The actor also shared the news on the microblogging website.

He also has pinned the video of drama's first look to his Twitter handle's top.

The NBC’s bio-comedy revolves around his humble beginning that spans over three stages of his early life, as a preteen played by Adrian Groulx, as teenager played by Bradley Constant, and as a college footballer played by Uli Latukefu.

The sitcom shows the action star running a fictional 2032 presidential race. In an attempt to win his potential voters’ confidence for America’s highest office, he narrates his life story to the reporters.

Dwayne is one of the world’s highest-paid actors and had enjoyed the time as the most in-demand wrestler. He pocketed £70million last year. However, he saw financially uncertain days while growing up. He summed up, “It was incredibly tough growing up.”

He had already lived in 13 different states before he entered his teenage years as his father had to compete in different places. But, there was no money. And, the family continued to face hardship.

He said he had been thrown behind bars eight or nine times before he was 17 for theft, fraud and fighting. Dwayne said he was “a kid who had some anger issues but also thought he was really cool”.